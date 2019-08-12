Browns DE Chad Thomas Carted off on Stretcher After Neck Injury at Practice

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 30-10. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas suffered a neck injury at practice Monday and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, according to Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.

"He's at the hospital getting further testing, but he's moving all of his extremities," head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters after practice. "It was just precautionary. Just making sure everything is OK. Any time something happens like a stinger or anything dealing with any issues like that, you want to be more cautious than anything and that's what we're doing."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Former Redskin Su'a Cravens Blasts Team on Twitter

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Former Redskin Su'a Cravens Blasts Team on Twitter

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Doesn’t Like New Helmet

    TB12 also had to change helmets this year: ‘Don’t really love the one that I’m in, but I don’t really have much of a choice’

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Doesn’t Like New Helmet

    TB12 also had to change helmets this year: ‘Don’t really love the one that I’m in, but I don’t really have much of a choice’

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Tips from Colts, Bengals, Browns and Steelers Camps

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Fantasy Tips from Colts, Bengals, Browns and Steelers Camps

    Dan Graziano
    via ESPN.com

    Players Flying Up Fantasy Draft Boards 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Flying Up Fantasy Draft Boards 📈

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report