Browns DE Chad Thomas Carted off on Stretcher After Neck Injury at Practice

David Richard/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas suffered a neck injury at practice Monday and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher, according to Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.

"He's at the hospital getting further testing, but he's moving all of his extremities," head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters after practice. "It was just precautionary. Just making sure everything is OK. Any time something happens like a stinger or anything dealing with any issues like that, you want to be more cautious than anything and that's what we're doing."

