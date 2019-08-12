Zinedine Zidane on Neymar Joining Real Madrid: 'Anything Can Happen'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has hinted Neymar could join Real Madrid before the summer transfer window closes on Sept. 2.

According to Jack Rathborn of The Independent, the Los Blancos manager refused to rule out the arrival of the former Barcelona player in the coming weeks.

"Neymar is not [in our squad], but until September 2, anything can happen," Zidane said. "We are with the squad that we have, and we are only thinking about that."

Paris Saint-Germain might be ready to sell their superstar forward after removing products and images of the player from their club store, per AS' Jonathan Meaney.

PSG supporters vented their anger towards Neymar on Sunday during the club's opening Ligue 1 game of the 2019/20 season. The French champions defeated Nimes 3-0, but fans held banners asking for Neymar to leave the capital, per Goal:

Tancredi Palmeri of beIN Sports tweeted Neymar has been in talks with Los Blancos and his former team in the hope of securing a move back to La Liga:

Per Rathborn, Real have spent almost £300 million on new players this summer, with president Florentino Perez initiating a substantial rebuild of the Spanish giants after a poor campaign last term. Eden Hazard has been Real's top signing after they finally persuaded Chelsea to part with the Belgian, but the team has suffered a disappointing pre-season, including a 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Speaking to La Parisien (h/t Matt Penn of the Daily Express), PSG sporting director Leonardo has said Neymar can leave if a deal can be arranged:

"Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone. But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him, or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure. PSG wants to rely on players who want to stay and build something big. We do not need players who would do a favour at the club by staying here."

The biggest transfer of the summer could yet to be done, with the world watching to see what Neymar does next. A return to Barca would be a mouthwatering prospect for Catalans, but a move to Real would represent a sensational transfer.