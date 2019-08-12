Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Confident Adrian Can Fill in for Alisson

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold is confident Adrian can make up for the absence of the injured Alisson in goal for Liverpool.

The latter suffered a calf injury in Friday's 4-1 win over Norwich City, and he could face more than a month on the sidelines, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

Adrian only joined the Reds on a free transfer from West Ham United on August 5, but Alexander-Arnold said he's ready to fill in, per the Evening Standard:

"[His experience] is the main thing, he knows what he is doing. He's played a load of games, so he knows what it is about.

"The reception he got [on Friday], I think he feels as though the supporters are already behind him.

"Obviously when a keeper has to come off, it's never too promising, so yes, I think everyone needs to get their head around [the fact] that he probably will be our keeper for the next few weeks, and if so, then we have to live with that, embrace that and I'm sure he will learn from us."

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp expressed similar confidence in the Spaniard after Friday's clash with Norwich:

Alisson had limped out of the contest before the break, prompting Adrian to make his unexpected debut for the club.

Football writer Jack Lusby was quickly convinced the 32-year-old could fill in for Alisson:

Liverpool.com's Joel Rabinowitz offered some insight to reassure Reds fans on Adrian's credentials:

The goalkeeper hasn't played for a club of Liverpool's calibre before, but he made 150 appearances for West Ham, the majority of which came in the Premier League.

Aside from the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday—in which they'll play domestic rivals Chelsea—Liverpool won't play in any other competition until the first UEFA Champions League group game, which could be on September 17 or 18.

If Adrian is still needed to fill in by then, he'll have had time plenty of time to bed into the side.