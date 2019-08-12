Paul Pogba Praises Harry Maguire After Man United Debut: 'I Call Him the Beast'

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has praised Harry Maguire following the defender's excellent display in the side's win over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Red Devils caught the eye in attack at Old Trafford, winning by a healthy 4-0 margin to get their Premier League season off to an ideal start. However, much of the post-match conversation centred on Maguire, who put in an accomplished debut following his transfer from Leicester City.

Speaking about his new team-mate following the game, Pogba said Maguire brings a lot to the base of the team, per Chris Burton of Goal.

"I call him 'The Beast,'" he said. "Honestly, as you saw, he was really impressive. He is a leader. He fit right in with us in training. We talked about controlling the defence well, and he has a good understanding with Victor [Lindelof]. It was a very good match to start with from the whole team."

The centre-back posted the following:

Broadcaster Sky Sports named Maguire the man of the match:

After United took the lead in the first half through a Marcus Rashford penalty, they were scintillating on the counter-attack against Chelsea in the second half. Goals from Anthony Martial and Daniel James either side of Rashford's second goal added some gloss to the scoreline.

Although some eyebrows were raised when the Red Devils broke the world transfer record for a defender to bring in Maguire, the England international offered an insight into what he'll bring to the team with his dominant performance.

Despite only officially becoming a United player a week ago, the 26-year-old appeared at ease in the red shirt and in front of a packed Old Trafford. He won his duels with the Chelsea attackers and was composed in his utilisation of the ball.

Former United defender Gary Neville commented on a number of positive signs from Maguire following his debut:

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette praised Maguire, as well as United's other big-money defensive acquisition, Aaron Wan-Bissaka:

Pogba also shone in the second half, as he set up Rashford's second goal with a pinpoint long pass and then played in James for his debut goal.

There has been speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future throughout the summer, and after the game he said there was still a "question mark" over his position at Old Trafford.

It would be a major surprise if United did decide to sell their midfielder at this point, though, as with the transfer window shut they would be unable to draft in a replacement. Plus, alongside Maguire, Pogba can potentially be a crucial part of a rock-solid spine for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.