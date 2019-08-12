Unai Emery Unsure on Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac Return After Security Concern

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery does not know when Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will be ready to play again due to fears about the players' safety.

The pair were left out of the Gunners squad in their 1-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday because of security concerns, and Emery was asked about them after the match:

He said:

"The club is managing that circumstance. We want to be with them as soon as possible and with normality in training and normality to be ready to play.

"I don't know now [when they will be available]."

Football.London's James Benge shared a statement from Arsenal on Friday explaining their absence from the travelling squad:

In July, the pair were attacked at knifepoint in an attempted carjacking of Ozil's Mercedes in Childs Hill, north London.

The Mirror's John Cross reported that further online threats and late-night incidents close to their homes have left them "traumatised and in shock," prompting the Gunners' decision.

Goal's Charles Watts relayed further details:

Amid the security concerns, Ozil could be set to swap London for Washington, DC.

According to Neil Fissler of the Express, the German's camp will hold talks with DC United in the U.S. capital this week.

Arsenal are said to be happy to remove Ozil from the wage bill, as he earns £350,000 per week, and United are eyeing him as a replacement for Wayne Rooney when the Englishman joins Derby County as a player-coach in January.

However, Ozil would potentially need to accept an enormous pay cut to join, as Rooney is United's top-earning player on £56,000 per week.

Even Major League Soccer's highest earner, Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, takes home significantly less than Ozil at £115,000 a week.

The playmaker only contributed six goals and three assists last season, and Arsenal will have wanted a much higher return given his salary, so it's understandable they might want to move him on this summer.

In light of the security concerns it would not be a surprise if the 30-year-old was hoping to leave, too, but if he's unwilling to take such a pay cut, a deal taking him to MLS will be difficult for all parties to negotiate.