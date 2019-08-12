Paul Pogba Says There Is Still a 'Question Mark' over Manchester United Future

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said a "question mark" remains over his future at the club.

The France international has been linked with a departure throughout the summer, with Real Madrid and Juventus rumoured as possible suitors.

With the Premier League transfer window shut, if Pogba was to depart, the Red Devils would be unable to draft in a replacement.

However, after he shone in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, Pogba said there are still doubts over his position, per Rob Dawson and Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC:

"I am always good whenever I play football. It is what I love—it is my job. I give the maximum each time I am on a green pitch.

"Obviously there have been things said, but only time will tell. This question mark remains. However, as I said, I am here in Manchester. I enjoy playing with my team-mates and I always want to win every game. I always give it everything."

As the report noted, earlier in the summer, Pogba said he was open to a "new challenge" this season.

According to Ian Whittell and Paul Hirst of The Times, the Premier League side have already rejected an offer from Real Madrid for the midfielder. Los Blancos are said to have bid £27.4 million as well as James Rodriguez for the former Juventus star, although United reportedly value their midfielder at £150 million.

Per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was coy when he was asked about Pogba on Sunday:

The 26-year-old showed what he is capable of on Sunday when he turned on the style in the second period against Chelsea.

Pogba was asked to perform different roles throughout the game by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and when space opened up later in the match, he was able to scythe through the Chelsea defence on numerous occasions.

The Frenchman's long pass played in Rashford to make it 3-0, while Pogba also set up Daniel James for United's fourth goal, leading a sensational breakaway and then keeping his composure to play in the youngster.

Jack Rathborn of the Daily Mirror commented on the improvement in Pogba's game after the interval:

James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph noted there was goodwill for the player despite a turbulent summer:

United have lost midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Ander Herrera in 2019 and opted not to sign any reinforcements in this area of the pitch over the summer. With that in mind, selling Pogba now would leave a huge void in a portion of the squad where the Red Devils are already weak.

The indications are that Pogba would be open to a move away from United. However, he will surely be braced for another year at Old Trafford at least, as selling him now would have a catastrophic effect on the team's campaign.