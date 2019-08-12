Golden Shoe 2019-20: Top Goalscorers in Europe, Latest Points on August 12

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling got his season off to the perfect start on Saturday, with an opening-day hat-trick giving the winger an edge over a number of his rivals in the early race for the Golden Shoe.

Sterling was on fire in the second half, netting three times for the Premier League holders in the 5-0 win over West Ham United. While it's early days in the battle for the Golden Shoe, he'll be pleased to be sitting ahead of Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane, who netted twice in their respective matches.

Ligue 1 is the only other major European league to have started. Victor Osimhen was the only man to score twice in Week 1, as he enjoyed a debut to remember in Lille's 2-1 win over Nantes.

Here are the standings at this early stage, with the positions of some selected others included.

Golden Shoe Standings

1. Erik Sorga, Flora Tallinn: 20 x 1.0 = 20.0

2. Jordan Larsson, Norrkoping: 11 x 1.5 = 16.5

3. Muamer Tankovic, Hammarby: 10 x 1.5 = 15.0

4. Filip Valencic, Inter Turku: 14 x 1 = 14.0

T5. Nikola Djurdjic, Hammarby: 9 x 1.5 = 13.5

T5. Tarik Elyounoussi, AIK: 9 x 1.5 = 13.5

---

T89. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 3 x 2.0 = 6.0

T237. Victor Osimhen, Lille: 2 x 2.0 = 4.0

T237. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 2 x 2.0 = 4

T237. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 2 x 2.0 = 4

Standings courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Rules: Each European League has been assigned a difficulty rating by UEFA between one and two. The rating is multiplied by each player's goal tally to calculate their total.

For example, goals in Europe's top five leagues are worth two points each, as that is the difficulty rating of those leagues. Jordan Larsson's goals are worth 1.5 points each, as that is the Allsvenskan's rating.

Recap

For City, a trip to West Ham on the opening day had the potential to be a tricky encounter, but the champions were able to cope with the challenge with ease.

That was largely down to Sterling, as he terrorised the opposition defence with his smart movement and speed. The England international drifted into dangerous areas constantly and fired home on three occasions.

As the man himself noted, he even had one goal disallowed after a VAR check:

It's been a long time since a player netted a treble on the opening weekend of the campaign:

Sterling's England team-mates followed his example in their respective matches, with Kane the decisive player in Tottenham's win over Aston Villa.

After the newly promoted side had claimed an early lead, Spurs equalised through Tanguy Ndombele, but a winner didn't appear to be forthcoming until Kane fired home twice late on to help Tottenham off to an ideal start.

Football journalist Musa Okwonga praised Kane's clinical edge in front of goal:

On Sunday, it was the turn of Rashford, who terrorised a hapless Chelsea defence. He grabbed a goal in each half, netting from the penalty spot and then capping off a swift counter after the break, helping United to a handsome 4-0 win.

Per Henry Winter of The Times, the United man received a great reception from the home fans:

In France, Osimhen was the star man on the opening weekend, while Kylian Mbappe opened his account in Week 1 of the season for Paris Saint-Germain against Nimes.

Mbappe was runner-up in the previous Golden Shoe race, with Barcelona's Lionel Messi taking the prize. The Blaugrana start their La Liga campaign on Friday against Athletic Club, although manager Ernesto Valverde has said it's "difficult" to see Messi playing a part due to a calf injury.