Kota Ibushi Beats Jay White to Win 2019 NJPW G1 Climax

Kota Ibushi Beats Jay White to Win 2019 NJPW G1 ClimaxAugust 12, 2019
Kota Ibushi beat Jay White in the 2019 NJPW G1 Climax final on Monday at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.
The Japanese star pinned his Kiwi counterpart after 31 minutes and one second.
On Sunday, White lured Ibushi into the ring after the pair had topped B Block and A Block, respectively. Under the guise of clearing the air between the two, he took the opportunity to attack the Golden Star's right knee and ankle with a chair.
It quickly became apparent in Monday's final that Switchblade was targeting the same areas, hoping to capitalise on Ibushi's injuries.
White wasn't afraid to go for some low blows, too, and he twice came close to pinning Ibushi:
njpwworld @njpwworld
G1 CLIMAX 29最終戦！ 第8試合、「G1 CLIMAX 29」優勝決定戦！@ibushi_kota VS @JayWhiteNZ！ 凄まじい技の応酬！両者一歩も譲らない激しい攻防が繰り広げられる！ 登録＆視聴▷https://t.co/qw6lnCIml2 #njpw #njpwworld #G1Climax #G129 https://t.co/2pLjDmDSGG
njpwworld @njpwworld
.@JayWhiteNZ 'ITO' #njpwworld Watch now▶︎https://t.co/0TnZqjDwqO #njpw #G1Climax #g129 https://t.co/I5p4sX89KQ
Supplied a chair by Gedo—who attempted to interfere with the fight from the outset—he also went after Ibushi's leg once again.
As he did in the round-robin—in which he lost his first two matches—the 37-year-old battled back, however.
He dropped White to the mat:
njpwworld @njpwworld
.@ibushi_kota 'Sit Down Last Ride' #njpwworld Watch now▶︎https://t.co/0TnZqjDwqO #njpw #G1Climax #g129 https://t.co/ElEsvz9Z0P
After fending off another attempt to interfere with the bout from Gedo, the momentum swung when he twice hit White with a Bomaye knee strike:
njpwworld @njpwworld
.@ibushi_kota 'Bomaye' #njpwworld Watch now▶︎https://t.co/0TnZqjDwqO #njpw #G1Climax #g129 https://t.co/efJzSPGE6U
After two unsuccessful attempts to finish Switchblade with his signature Kamigoye—the first was reversed with a Blade Runner and the second saw White kick out of it to beat the count at two—Ibushi eventually managed to work an opening to pin his opponent with a third Kamigoye.
