Knicks Rumors: Undrafted G Lamar Peters Agrees to Non-Guaranteed Contract

David Becker/Getty Images

The New York Knicks agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with undrafted free agent Lamar Peters, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Peters played three seasons at Mississippi State, averaging 10.8 points and 4.4 assists. He also shot 38.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range.

The 21-year-old suited up for the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 1.2 points and 1.8 assists in five appearances.

New York had high hopes for this summer with a number of stars hitting free agency. Instead, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets, leaving the Knicks scrambling for a Plan B.

To their credit, they didn't panic and overpay for lower-tier free agents. They instead appeared content to tread water and continue their rebuild for another year, remaining positioned to land an All-Star or two at a later date.

Because of that, New York could be a good fit for a rookie who's trying to win a roster spot in 2019-20.

Given his height (6'0"), Peters is limited to point guard, so breaking into the Knicks' rotation won't be easy. Dennis Smith Jr. is likely to remain the starter at the 1, and New York signed Elfrid Payton to a two-year, $16 million deal.