Rams' Sean McVay Provides Todd Gurley Update: He Feels 'Really Good'

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

To hear Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay tell it, running back Todd Gurley should be on his way to taking the field for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Carolina Panthers.

"Todd is feeling really good," McVay said, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. "He's continuing to really show a lot of the things that make him such an elite player, and I think he's feeling really good. It's been a smart plan with Todd...and we're going to continue to follow that."

This should be welcome news for Rams fans and fantasy football players alike, especially since it echoes a previous update that McVay gave reporters Wednesday:

"He's feeling good. He's making steady progressions. It's been a slow build—not necessarily a slow build, but it's been a progressive build, if you will. It's all still geared towards that opener against the Panthers, but he hasn't had any sort of setbacks. He's feeling great and that's important. The biggest thing, too, is when you have Todd out here, the positive influence that he has on his team."

These updates come after Lindsey Thiry of ESPN reported the Rams worked Gurley every other day earlier in training camp:

McVay isn't the only one who wasn't ringing alarm bells during training camp, as quarterback Jared Goff told SiriusXM NFL Radio he wasn't particularly concerned about Gurley heading into the season:

Still, the running back's knee is a major storyline for the defending NFC champions. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted in July it bothered him throughout the 2018 season and even pointed to reports saying there was "an arthritic component."

Any concern from a fantasy or team standpoint also comes after he was a shell of himself during the NFC Championship Game win over the New Orleans Saints and the Super Bowl loss to the New England Patriots.

After tallying 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns during a dominant regular season, the Georgia product had four carries for 10 yards against the Saints and 10 carries for 35 yards against the Patriots.

Despite those lackluster showings, McVay's updates should provide optimism. Gurley is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro selection. If he returns to his normal self, the Rams will once again be on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders.