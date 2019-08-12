WWE SummerSlam 2019 Results: Star Ratings for Each Match

1 of 6

WWE

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

This one served its purpose: Make Goldberg look good. Anything longer than this runtime ran the risk of a mishap again. The action was brief and Ziggler kept some character integrity in the process.

Rating: 3 Stars

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet

Ricochet is better in chase mode right now so he needed to lose to keep this momentum. The usual bad-guy-with-friends spots were there and done well. Oh, and of course both were excellent in the ring.

Rating: 4 Stars

Bayley vs. Ember Moon

It would've been nice to see a run start for Ember Moon here via a win, but it's hard to complain about more Bayley too. Both looked great and come out of it looking great, with a 10-minute burner of a match a decidedly good time.

Rating: 4 Stars

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

This one had a purpose too: Give Charlotte Flair something to do so she's not in the title scenes for now. Mission accomplished. Trish Stratus didn't have much in the way of ring rust, though it was a little disappointing to see them make her tap. It also ran a bit long.

Rating: 3 Stars