Look: Panthers' Eric Reid Tweets About 2 'Random' PED Tests 2 Weeks into Camp

The NFL's drug testing program may be random, but Carolina Panther safety Eric Reid seems to end up getting tested quite frequently.

On Sunday, Reid tweeted that he's already been tested twice during training camp:

Reid being randomly tested has become quite the trend. Last season, Reid said he was randomly tested on seven different occasions:

"That has to be statistically impossible," Reid said in December regarding his name consistently coming up for random testing, per Nancy Armour of USA Today. "I'm not a mathematician, but there's no way that's right."

An actual mathematician agreed with Reid that the odds of him being selected so many times for a drug test were improbably low.

"There's a 0.195 percent chance of flipping heads nine times in a row," Nick Kapoor, an adjunct professor of mathematics at Fairfield University, told Jonathan Jones of SI.com in December. "You have [about] the same probability of flipping a heads nine times in a row as he is being tested six times in 11 weeks."

On Thursday, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera joked "if my name came up that many times I would buy a lottery ticket," per Cesar Brioso of USA Today.

"It's very excessive," Panther wideout Torrey Smith added.

The situation is complicated by the fact Reid famously joined Colin Kaepernick when the two were teammates with the San Francisco 49ers by kneeling during the national anthem in a protest of police brutality and discrimination against minorities. While Kaepernick has remained unsigned by an NFL team the past three years, Reid signed with the Panthers in September 2018 after becoming a free agent that offseason.

It was an incredibly long wait for a former Pro Bowler like Reid, however, leading many to question whether Reid was being blackballed by NFL owners who disagreed with his political gesture, much in the same way there remain suspicions that Kaepernick has been blackballed.

Both Reid and Kaepernick also sued the NFL for collusion, eventually ending the matter with a confidential settlement.

That has made it easy enough for Reid to suggest that perhaps these constant tests aren't so random after all. Given the mathematical improbability of it all and his history with the league, he makes a compelling point.