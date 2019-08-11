Marcelo Scores but Misses Penalty as Real Madrid Fall to AS Roma in Shootout

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid continued their preparations for the upcoming La Liga season with a penalty shootout loss against AS Roma in a pre-season friendly. The match finished 2-2 in regulation, and Marcelo missed the final spot-kick in a 5-4 shootout.

Marcelo and Casemiro twice gave the visitors the lead during an entertaining first half, but Diego Perotti and Edin Dzeko were on point for the Giallorossi. The second half wasn't nearly as engrossing, and after 90 minutes, the match went to penalties.

Los Blancos will open the domestic campaign Saturday against Celta Vigo.

