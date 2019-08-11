MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria 2019 Results: Andrea Dovizioso Beats Marc Marquez

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

Repsol Honda Team's Spanish rider Marc Marquez (L) and Mission Winnow Ducati's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso ride their motorbikes during the race of the Austrian Moto GP Grand Prix in Spielberg on August 11, 2019 (Photo by VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP) (Photo credit should read VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP/Getty Images)
VLADIMIR SIMICEK/Getty Images

Andrea Dovizioso won the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday, eventually edging out Marc Marquez after a thrilling battle. 

The duo pulled away from the rest of the field and were involved in an engaging scrap at the Red Bull Ring. Marquez led going into the final lap, but Ducati's Dovizioso stayed in touch and was able to bustle past the Honda man on Turn 10, taking a memorable win.

Fabio Quartararo came home in third, with the Yamaha star coming home ahead of team-mate Valentino Rossi.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

    🏆 Mahomes back in MVP form 👀 Cowboys RB flashes potential 💪 Arden Key shows improvement

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

    🏆 Mahomes back in MVP form 👀 Cowboys RB flashes potential 💪 Arden Key shows improvement

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Daniel Jones' Impressive Debut Should Silence Critics

    Boos rained down as the New York Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall selection...

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Daniel Jones' Impressive Debut Should Silence Critics

    Boos rained down as the New York Giants selected Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the No. 6 overall selection...

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top Handcuff Running Backs

    Your search for tailbacks shouldn't stop after the few first rounds: grab a handcuff option.

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Top Handcuff Running Backs

    Your search for tailbacks shouldn't stop after the few first rounds: grab a handcuff option.

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe vs. Harden: Who Is Higher on All-Time SG List?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kobe vs. Harden: Who Is Higher on All-Time SG List?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report