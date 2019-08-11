MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria 2019 Results: Andrea Dovizioso Beats Marc Marquez

VLADIMIR SIMICEK/Getty Images

Andrea Dovizioso won the Austrian MotoGP Grand Prix on Sunday, eventually edging out Marc Marquez after a thrilling battle.

The duo pulled away from the rest of the field and were involved in an engaging scrap at the Red Bull Ring. Marquez led going into the final lap, but Ducati's Dovizioso stayed in touch and was able to bustle past the Honda man on Turn 10, taking a memorable win.

Fabio Quartararo came home in third, with the Yamaha star coming home ahead of team-mate Valentino Rossi.

