Video: James Harden Gives $10,000 to Family in Bahamas Fishing for Food

James Harden is known best for his scoring, but news Saturday highlighted his very generous assist.

The Houston Rockets All-Star was caught on video gifting $10,000 to a family fishing for food:

Harden's gift wasn't isolated, as The Athletic's Alykhan Bijani relayed that he and his friends "were riding around in the Bahamas and were giving cash to people and children":

Last month, Harden spent the day with six children and their mentors from the Greater Houston Police Activities League at a Houston Academy Sports store. The 29-year-old 2017-18 NBA MVP gifted $200 gift cards and pairs of his signature Adidas shoe, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reported at the time.

Pertaining to basketball, the Rockets gifted Harden handsomely this offseason by trading with Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook—the 2016-17 league MVP and Harden's teammate in OKC from 2009 to 2012.