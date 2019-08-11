Video: James Harden Gives $10,000 to Family in Bahamas Fishing for Food

Video: James Harden Gives $10,000 to Family in Bahamas Fishing for FoodAugust 11, 2019
James Harden is known best for his scoring, but news Saturday highlighted his very generous assist.
The Houston Rockets All-Star was caught on video gifting $10,000 to a family fishing for food:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
James Harden gifted a group of family and friends $10K after he saw them fishing for food. Incredible 🙏 (via tpizzzle/IG) https://t.co/5BM7iR2cdy
Harden's gift wasn't isolated, as The Athletic's Alykhan Bijani relayed that he and his friends "were riding around in the Bahamas and were giving cash to people and children":
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
James Harden and his friends were riding around in the Bahamas and were giving cash to people and children, including $10K to this mother and her family. (Via https://t.co/v7U1evs6l8) https://t.co/XmFSB0a1xk
Last month, Harden spent the day with six children and their mentors from the Greater Houston Police Activities League at a Houston Academy Sports store. The 29-year-old 2017-18 NBA MVP gifted $200 gift cards and pairs of his signature Adidas shoe, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reported at the time.
Pertaining to basketball, the Rockets gifted Harden handsomely this offseason by trading with Oklahoma City for Russell Westbrook—the 2016-17 league MVP and Harden's teammate in OKC from 2009 to 2012.
