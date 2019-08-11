BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Nate Robinson Hits Tri-State's Game-Winner

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With the conclusion of Saturday's action, only one week of games remains before the start of the BIG3 playoffs on Aug. 25.

That provided an added layer of importance to the three clashes on the Week 8 schedule.

Joe Johnson set a high bar in Week 7 as he scored 26 points and drilled a four-pointer to seal a 50-48 win for The Triplets over The 3-Headed Monsters.

Luckily for the fans at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, they had plenty of enjoyable moments to savor.

Saturday Results

The 3-Headed Monsters def. The Enemies 50-32

Tri-State def. Power 50-43

The Ghost Ballers def. Trilogy 50-47

Recap

The 3-Headed Monsters 50, The Enemies 32

The 3-Headed Monsters pulled away from The Enemies and cruised to a double-digit victory.

The Enemies got a game-high 16 points from Craig Smith, but the supporting cast failed to deliver. Gilbert Arenas and Perry Jones were the team's second-highest scorers with five points.

The 3-Headed Monsters featured a balanced offensive attack. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (13 points) and Rashard Lewis (11 points) scored in double figures, while Mario Chalmers chipped in with nine points.

Although Abdul-Rauf turned 50 in March, he remains capable of toasting opposing defenses.

Larry Sanders helped control the paint. The former Milwaukee Bucks center had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks. It wasn't enough for Sanders to throw down thunderous dunks; he also had to prevent Frank Robinson from joining in on the fun.

The 3-Headed Monsters return to the court Aug. 17 in Dallas to face off with Power. The Enemies have a tricky matchup with The Killer 3's.

Tri-State 50, Power 43

Nate Robinson and Glen Davis played together briefly with the Boston Celtics and were on opposite sides Saturday.

They combined for a memorable finish that saw Robinson hit a game-winning three-pointer with Davis draped all over him to secure a victory for Tri-State over Power. Davis even wound up catching Robinson as he landed.

That capped off a big performance from Robinson, who scored 20 points and hit four threes. Prior to his dramatic dagger, the 11-year NBA veteran connected from deep to tie the game at 39. It was part of a second half in which Tri-State outscored Power 30-16.

Jason Richardson posted a double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) and showed he still has some of the athleticism that helped him win back-to-back Slam Dunk Contests in 2002 and 2003.

Corey Maggette scored 19 points in a losing effort for Power, who suffered only their second loss of the season.

Tri-State, which improved to 3-4, will close out the regular season against The Aliens.

The Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47

Solomon Jones made it two dramatic game-ending threes on the night as he dealt the decisive blow for The Ghost Ballers against Trilogy.

Jones went 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in 281 career NBA games and was without a made three-pointer this season in the BIG3. You wouldn't have guessed as the 35-year-old looked like a natural stretch big as he spotted up in the second half with the game tied at 47.

The Ghost Ballers looked to be in business following a first half in which they held a 25-18 lead. Trilogy opened the second frame on a 9-2 run, however, to tie the game and set the stage for a dramatic finish.

Chris Johnson and Alex Scales combined for 27 points in the win, while Ricky Davis and Mike Taylor scored eight points apiece.

Trilogy lost despite the best efforts of Samardo Samuels, who had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Trilogy plays 3's Company in its final regular-season game, and The Ghost Ballers have a date with The Triplets, who sit atop the standings at 6-1.