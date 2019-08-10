Report: Former Laker Michael Beasley Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Pistons

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Michael Beasley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Beasley, 30, averaged 7.0 points on 49.0 percent shooting in 10.7 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 6'9" forward played in 26 contests before being traded to the L.A. Clippers on Feb. 7. He was waived two days later and did not sign with another NBA team.

The second overall pick of the 2008 NBA draft has played 11 seasons for seven teams. He's averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds during that span.

Per Charania, the 11-year veteran was suspended five games last Thursday for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy. Jeff Goodman of Stadium followed that report up with news that Beasley was leaning toward playing in China on a one-year, $5 million deal.

The left-hander decided to stay in the States, however, where he'll presumably back up power forward Blake Griffin down low.

Beasley can also play small forward, where Tony Snell is the lineups.com projected starter.

The Pistons finished with a 41-41 record last season and snuck into the playoffs as a No. 8 seed.

They didn't make any seismic moves this offseason but notably brought in Markieff Morris for some frontcourt depth. The 29-year-old power forward averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game last season for the Washington Wizards and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Detroit also added guard Derrick Rose, who enjoyed a resurgent season last year thanks to 18.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting. The 2010-11 NBA MVP has suffered through numerous injuries during his 11-year career but turned back the clock for the Minnesota Timberwolves last year.

Beasley's signing with Detroit also signals a 2008 draft class reunion:

We'll find out where and when the Pistons open their 2019-20 season when the NBA slate is revealed on Monday at 3 p.m. ET.