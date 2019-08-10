Chicago Cop Under Investigation for Giving Hulk Hogan a Ride on O'Hare Tarmac

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2019

FILE - In this May 25, 2016 file photo, Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, appears in court in St. Petersburg, Fla. World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has reinstated Hogan to its Hall of Fame, three years after he was found to have used racial slurs in a conversation caught on a sex tape. The Connecticut-based company said in a statement Sunday, July 15, 2018, that the second chance follows the wrestling star's public apologies and volunteer work with young people. (Scott Keeler/The Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool, File)
Scott Keeler/Associated Press

The Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Affairs has opened an investigation into an officer who was shown driving Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart on an airport tarmac earlier this month.

"The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield," spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Jeremy Gorner of the Chicago Tribune. "The superintendent was furious about what he saw."

Video posted by Hogan on his Facebook page Aug. 2 shows him and Hart being driven by an officer who was assigned to the airport. The officer used his siren on his police car to drive them around, seemingly to avoid a large crowd that was in the baggage claim area.

The police department said the officer has lost a certification that allows him to drive on the airport tarmac. It's unclear at this time whether he will be kicked off the force.

The officer claimed he had received permission from his sergeant for driving the wrestling legends around. The department did not say whether the sergeant would also be disciplined. 

Hogan and Hart were in Chicago for the National Sports Collectors Convention.

 

