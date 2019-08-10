Report: Liverpool to Sign Andy Lonergan After Alisson Becker Injury

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Liverpool will reportedly sign veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan to a short-term contract following the news Alisson Becker will miss several weeks due to injury.

Per James Pearce of the Liverpool ECHO, he could be on the bench for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea:

The ECHO's Connor Dunn reported the Reds are short on options after Alisson injured himself during Friday's win over Norwich City.

Lonergan travelled to the United States with Liverpool for their pre-season tour and saw playing time against Sevilla. As a free agent, he can be signed even though the Premier League's transfer deadline has passed.

Adrian made his Liverpool debut on Friday and impressed coach Jurgen Klopp:

The former West ham United stopper will likely see plenty of action in the coming weeks and could even defend Liverpool's goal in a UEFA Champions League match in September, according to the Daily Mail's Dominic King:

Longtime Liverpool stopper Simon Mignolet backed up Alisson last season and returned to Belgium in the summer, signing with Club Brugge. He made his debut for that club in the Champions League qualifier against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.

Alisson didn't miss a minute of Premier League football last season, so Liverpool's decision to part with Mignolet was an understandable one.

The former Sunderland stopper would have been the perfect replacement for the Brazilian, but Adrian should be able to hold down the fort as well; he too has bags of Premier League experience.

The Reds will be hoping the Spaniard doesn't suffer an injury of his own in the coming weeks, however. The 35-year-old Lonergan is a career journeyman who hasn't been a regular starter since he turned out for Fulham in the 2015-16 campaign.