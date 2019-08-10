Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Reportedly out 4-8 Weeks with Calf Injury

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Alisson Becker could be missing for up to two months after suffering a calf injury during Liverpool's opening Premier League game on Friday.

According to The Athletic UK's James Pearce, the Reds expect the Brazil international to be unavailable for between four and eight weeks after limping off against Norwich City at Anfield.

The goalkeeper is set to miss Liverpool's 2019 UEFA Super Cup match against Chelsea on Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey.

