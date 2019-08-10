Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert out for Preseason with Leg Injuries

Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert out for Preseason with Leg InjuriesAugust 10, 2019
Two key members of the Philadelphia Eagles offense won't be participating for the remainder of the preseason.
According to multiple reports, Johnson is dealing with a knee injury, while Goedert has a calf knock. Both are considered week-to-week and expected to be kept out of action until the regular season.
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
The Lane Johnson and Dallas Goedert injuries, to my understanding aren’t serious. #Eagles just shutting down until the season opener. https://t.co/4vaWFUILWN
Reuben Frank @RoobNBCS
Johnson and Goedert both expected to be fine for regular season opener but don't expect to see either one the rest of the preseason.
Dave Zangaro @DZangaroNBCS
Lane Johnson and Dallas Goedert’s injuries are not considered serious. The #Eagles are getting them ready for the season.
