Eagles Rumors: Lane Johnson, Dallas Goedert out for Preseason with Leg Injuries

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Two key members of the Philadelphia Eagles offense won't be participating for the remainder of the preseason.

According to multiple reports, Johnson is dealing with a knee injury, while Goedert has a calf knock. Both are considered week-to-week and expected to be kept out of action until the regular season.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Daniel Jones' Impressive Debut Should Silence Critics—for Now

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Daniel Jones' Impressive Debut Should Silence Critics—for Now

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top Handcuff Running Backs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking the Top Handcuff Running Backs

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles training camp practice live updates: August 10, 2019

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    Eagles training camp practice live updates: August 10, 2019

    Bleeding Green Nation
    via Bleeding Green Nation

    Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

    💥 Vikings tease explosive offense 🌟 Devin Bush is what Steelers need 💰 Browns' young WRs have opportunity

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Preseason Week 1 Takeaways

    💥 Vikings tease explosive offense 🌟 Devin Bush is what Steelers need 💰 Browns' young WRs have opportunity

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report