Neymar out vs. Nimes Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours

Neymar will sit out Paris Saint-Germain's opening Ligue 1 game of the season against Nimes on Sunday amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed the news from sporting director Leonardo:

According to AS' Fernando Kallas, Real opened talks with PSG regarding Neymar after the French champions informed them of his availability and their willingness to negotiate a deal.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel suggested the player's absence was due to a lack of fitness:

The forward suffered an ankle injury in June that ruled him out of the Copa America with Brazil, and he has continued to recover from the issue throughout pre-season.

According to Kallas, his relationship with the club has broken down "definitively," which is one of the factors behind PSG being open to moving on their record signing.

Madrid have already signed Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, but the Parisians are said to be willing to loan him out.

Sports writer Andy West suggested the two clubs have plenty of motivation to get a deal done:

Neymar has plundered 51 goals and 29 assists in 58 games for PSG.

He's one of the few players on the planet who can come close to replicating Cristiano Ronaldo's contributions at the Santiago Bernabeu, more so even than Hazard.

A deal could suit all parties.