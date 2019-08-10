Report: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan Agree Terms on Ivan Perisic Loan

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2019

SINGAPORE - JULY 20: Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale is seen on arrival at the stadium during the 2019 International Champions Cup match between Manchester United and FC Internazionale at the Singapore National Stadium on July 20, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)
Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have reportedly agreed terms on a loan deal that will send Ivan Perisic to the German club.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano relayed the news:

Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia) said Perisic has agreed to the loan switch as well, and the Croatia international did not travel to Spain for Inter's friendly with Valencia on Saturday. 

Football Italia noted the Bundesliga side will pay the player's wages for the upcoming campaign.

Bayern are in the market for a new winger after Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery left the club at the end of last season.

The Bavarian outfit have been linked with Manchester City's Leroy Sane throughout the summer.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola said the German will be out for "six or seven months" after tearing his cruciate ligament in the Community Shield, though, per BBC Sport.

Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi can see why Perisic became a target in light of Sane's injury:

The 30-year-old has contributed 40 goals and 37 assists in 163 appearances for Inter, but he did not appear to fit into manager Antonio Conte's plans for the upcoming season.

He'll be a useful option for Bayern out wide, though, and he'll be able to help make up for the loss of Robben and Ribery and their incisive contributions in the final third.

What's more, having played for Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg prior to his move to Italy, he already has plenty of experience of playing in the Bundesliga, so he shouldn't need too long to adapt to his new surroundings.

Related

    Report: Liverpool Fear Alisson Could Miss 6 Weeks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Liverpool Fear Alisson Could Miss 6 Weeks

    via mirror

    Perisic Doesn't Travel with Inter Amid Bayern Transfer

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Perisic Doesn't Travel with Inter Amid Bayern Transfer

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Bayern Targeting Perisic and Mandzukic

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Bayern Targeting Perisic and Mandzukic

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works

    Klopp: Alisson's Injury Cast a 'Big Shadow' Over 'Brilliant' Win

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp: Alisson's Injury Cast a 'Big Shadow' Over 'Brilliant' Win

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report