Jurgen Klopp: Alisson's Injury Cast a 'Big Shadow' over 'Brilliant' Norwich Win

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp reflected positively on Liverpool's 4-1 win over Norwich City on Friday but felt an injury to Alisson cast a "big shadow" on the victory.

The goalkeeper was taken off with a calf injury after 37 minutes at Anfield as the Reds opened their 2019-20 Premier League campaign with three points.

Liverpool manager Klopp told BBC Sport:

"It would be only positive what happened tonight because it's the first game of the season, 60 minutes, really super football, everything like you wanted.

"Respect Norwich a lot and we showed that with our work rate.

"It was all brilliant, scored wonderful goals. Could have scored more, it's all good. And then the last half hour is normal, it's normal in the early stages.

"The big shadow is then the Ali situation. It is why I stand here and it's like not only being happy because of course it's not good for us, but we'll find a solution and carry on."

The Reds were 3-0 up inside half an hour. Grant Hanley turned Divock Origi's cross into his own net after seven minutes, before Roberto Firmino set up Mohamed Salah in the 19th and Virgil van Dijk headed home Salah's corner after 28 minutes.

Alisson was withdrawn 11 minutes later after he slipped while taking a goal kick. Origi made it 4-0 before the break, while Teemu Pukki netted past Adrian to pull one back for the Canaries in the 64th minute.

Klopp offered more on Alisson, who he confirmed would not be able to face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, per Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo:

Norwich had 12 shots to Liverpool's 15 and five shots to the Reds' seven on target.

Per football journalist Jack Sear, the coach was not too concerned by the visiting side's opportunities:

Later in the campaign, it will be a worry for Liverpool if sides of Norwich's calibre are having so many efforts on goal at Anfield.

However, given the game was the opening match of the season, the Reds are still searching for their rhythm and some momentum, so a little vulnerability at the back is to be expected.

Losing Alisson won't help on that front, particularly as he did not have a full pre-season because of his involvement in the Copa America with Brazil.

He played a key role in the team conceding just 22 Premier League goals last season, the best record in the division. Until he's back, Liverpool won't be able to operate at full capacity.