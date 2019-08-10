Thaddeus Young, Bam Adebayo Replaced on Team USA by Derrick White, Marvin Bagley

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Team USA men's basketball has made a few changes in advance of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley and San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White will replace Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo on the senior team currently training for World Cup play.

Bagley and White got the call-up from the select team, Team USA's junior side.

More work must be done before the team embarks for the World Cup in China. Per USA Basketball, the group will practice in Los Angeles from Aug. 13-15 before facing Spain in Anaheim, California, on the 16th.

The official World Cup roster will be announced Aug. 17. Soon after, Team USA will go to Australia for further practices and exhibition matchups in mid-to-late August before heading to China for its World Cup-opening game Sept. 1 against the Czech Republic.

For now, however, Team USA brass must decide on the 12-man roster that will represent the country.

Windhorst reported that Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox and Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris, who were recently promoted from the select team, will stay on the senior side heading into the L.A. training sessions. Windhorst called Fox a "virtual lock" to make the squad.

James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area confirmed the news and said the floor general "has played himself into strong contention" for the team.

Bagley and White will have a tougher road to make a senior team that suited up 13 players minus Adebayo and Young during a Team USA intrasquad scrimmage Friday.

Neither Bagley nor White played particularly well in that contest, which the senior team won 97-78 over the junior squad.

Bagley had eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. White had 12 points and eight assists but made just four of 13 field goals and committed seven turnovers.

Still, both showed tremendous promise at the end of last year's regular season and exhibited enough promise to keep them in the conversation.

Bagley averaged 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds in his final 21 games. White found success in his team's first-round playoff defeat against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 36 points on 15-of-21 shooting in Game 3.

We'll see if they can earn spots as the World Cup draws near, but for now, Team USA's focus is on a matchup with Spain in a contest between FIBA's No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams.