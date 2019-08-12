Antonio Brown Loses Helmet Appeal, 'Looking Forward' to Rejoining Raiders

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver has a decision to make after his grievance against the NFL denied regarding the use of his helmet.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported an arbitrator ruled against Brown's effort to wear his old helmet. Brown confirmed the ruling in a post on his Instagram account, adding that he is "working on getting back to full health and looking forward" to rejoining his teammates.

Brown filed a grievance in hopes the NFL would allow him to continue using the helmet he's used during his first nine seasons. The fiasco has played itself out behind the scenes throughout the offseason, as the NFL implemented a new rule banning Brown's favored helmet over safety issues.

Michael Silver of NFL Network first reported on the helmet issue, which began during organized team sessions. Brown reportedly became incensed that he was no longer allowed to wear his preferred helmet, saying quarterbacks would not be treated the same despite the rules also applying to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

One member of the Raiders called it "honestly the most insane thing I have ever heard. I don't know why it's so important to him. It doesn't make any sense."

Brown continued to alienate teammates and coaches with his erratic behavior regarding the issue, and he essentially ghosted the team after suffering frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy. Schefter reported Brown threatened to quit playing football altogether if he could not continue wearing his favored helmet.

As part of his Monday report, Schefter noted "Brown must decide if he's willing to play football with a new helmet he desperately does not want to wear."

Brown says the new helmets interfere with his vision and make it more difficult to catch the football. The Raiders have attempted to send Brown helmets that are approved by the league, but he has thus far refused to wear them.

Oakland traded third- and fifth-round picks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for the Pro Bowler this offseason. Brown exited Pittsburgh after a prolonged falling out with the organization, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and head coach Mike Tomlin.

This latest incident continues what can only be described as one of the oddest offseasons for a star player in recent memory. Brown is coming off his sixth straight season of 100-plus catches.