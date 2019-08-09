Liverpool's Alisson Becker Picks Up Injury Against Norwich, Replaced by Adrian

Liverpool's Alisson Becker Picks Up Injury Against Norwich, Replaced by AdrianAugust 9, 2019
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hobbled out of the team's Premier League opener against Norwich City on Friday with an injury.
The Brazil international's substitution was confirmed by the Reds' Twitter account. Summer signing Adrian replaced him for his debut:
Liverpool FC @LFC
39' - We're forced into a substitution, as @AdriSanMiguel comes on to make his Reds debut to a big Kop welcome, replacing the injured Alisson. [3-0] #LIVNOR
Neil Jones of Goal provided further details:
Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal
Alisson to his feet, to huge applause. He's playing no further part though. Adrian on for a surprise debut. #LFC
Alisson arrived at Anfield from Roma last summer and enjoyed an outstanding debut season as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
