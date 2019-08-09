Liverpool's Alisson Becker Picks Up Injury Against Norwich, Replaced by Adrian

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 09: Alisson Becker of Liverpool leaves the pitch following an injury during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City at Anfield on August 09, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hobbled out of the team's Premier League opener against Norwich City on Friday with an injury.

The Brazil international's substitution was confirmed by the Reds' Twitter account. Summer signing Adrian replaced him for his debut:

Neil Jones of Goal provided further details:

Alisson arrived at Anfield from Roma last summer and enjoyed an outstanding debut season as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Hazard Gets Real Madrid's No. 7

    Summer signing takes Ronaldo's old number

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hazard Gets Real Madrid's No. 7

    Summer signing takes Ronaldo's old number

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    Man Utd Needed a Rebuild...and Failed Again

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd Needed a Rebuild...and Failed Again

    Daniel Harris
    via the Guardian

    Leroy Sane Out Until 'February or March'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Leroy Sane Out Until 'February or March'

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Man City: Great Champions and a ‘Sportswashing Instrument’

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man City: Great Champions and a ‘Sportswashing Instrument’

    The Independent
    via The Independent