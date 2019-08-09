Liverpool's Alisson Becker Picks Up Injury Against Norwich, Replaced by Adrian

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hobbled out of the team's Premier League opener against Norwich City on Friday with an injury.

The Brazil international's substitution was confirmed by the Reds' Twitter account. Summer signing Adrian replaced him for his debut:

Neil Jones of Goal provided further details:

Alisson arrived at Anfield from Roma last summer and enjoyed an outstanding debut season as Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

