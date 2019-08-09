EPL Table: Opening Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool began their Premier League campaign with a 4-1 win against Norwich City on Friday.

The Reds took the lead through Grant Hanley's own goal after just seven minutes, and the advantage was doubled by Mohamed Salah after 19 minutes.

Virgil van Dijk met Salah's corner eight minutes later to extend the lead, with Divock Origi making no mistake four minutes before half-time to guarantee four goals without reply.

Teemu Pukki earned a goal for Norwich's attacking play, and the Finland international slotted home after 64 minutes.

Premier League Standings (matches played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 1, 3, 3

2. Arsenal: 0, 0, 0

3. Aston Villa: 0, 0, 0

4. Bournemouth: 0, 0, 0

5. Brighton & Hove Albion: 0, 0, 0

6. Burnley: 0, 0, 0

7. Chelsea: 0, 0, 0

8. Crystal Palace: 0, 0, 0

9. Everton: 0, 0, 0

10. Leicester City 0, 0, 0

11. Manchester City: 0, 0, 0

12. Manchester United: 0, 0, 0

13. Newcastle United: 0, 0, 0

14. Sheffield United 0, 0, 0

15. Southampton: 0, 0, 0

16. Tottenham Hotspur: 0, 0, 0

17. Watford: 0, 0, 0

18. West Ham United: 0, 0, 0

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 0, 0, 0

20. Norwich: 1, -3, 0

Week 1 Fixtures

Saturday, August 10

West Ham vs. Manchester City: 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Southampton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Everton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Brighton: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Spurs vs. Aston Villa: 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 11

Leicester vs. Wolves: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Newcastle vs. Arsenal: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Chelsea: 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Friday Recap

Liverpool rode their luck at times against Norwich at Anfield, but the UEFA Champions League holders were a force of nature in attack. The Canaries appeared to lack any type of defensive plan and they paid for their cavalier approach.

Anfield was celebrating in the opening minutes. Origi's swift ball into the centre was stabbed home by the Norwich skipper for an own goal past 'keeper Tim Krul.

However, the error did not stop the visitors pouring forward at every opportunity, and before Salah scored the second for Liverpool, it seemed Norwich would equalise.

There were further defensive issues for the visitors when Van Dijk headed home Salah's corner, making it 3-0. The match appeared all but over in the final minutes of the first half, and Origi deservedly wrote his name on the scoresheet with a header.

Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker was forced off through injury shortly before the interval, allowing Adrian to earn a debut, and the stopper was peppered with shots from the visiting party.

Strangely, the promoted side refused to change their plan at half-time, and Norwich continued to play an attacking brand of football. Liverpool's defence weathered the storm across the match, but they were far from impressive at the back.

Norwich deserved their goal when it finally came in the second half, and Pukki suggested he might become a regular scorer in the top-flight with a cool finish.

It was a disjoined display from the European champions, and despite satisfaction gained from the result, the performance will be seriously scrutinised by Jurgen Klopp.