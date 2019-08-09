Goldberg Schedule, Triple H Discusses NXT's Future and More WWE Rumors, News

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Goldberg Extending WWE Career

When Goldberg steps into the ring against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam on Sunday, it likely won't be his final match in WWE.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t NoDQ.com's Aaron Rift), WWE's plan for Goldberg is "to make him like Bruno Sammartino at the end of Sammartino's career where Goldberg will wrestle a couple of grudge matches per year."

It wasn't a complete surprise to see Goldberg return to WWE following his disappointing match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June. The former WWE world heavyweight champion tweeted his unhappiness with how that bout played out:

As WWE continues to promote future superstars it can build around, using a legend like Goldberg on a few big shows each year is going to help attract more attention from fans.

As long as Goldberg, who will turn 53 in December, is able to keep working the types of matches he specializes in—typically short with a lot of hard hitting—everyone wins by keeping him around the promotion.

Triple H Addresses NXT's Potential Move to FS1

With AEW preparing to launch its weekly television show on Oct. 2, there is growing speculation that WWE wants to move NXT to FS1 to serve as counter-programming.

During Wednesday's conference call with reporters (via SEScoops.com's Ian Carey), Triple H addressed the possibility of NXT making the switch from the WWE Network to television: