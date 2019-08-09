Goldberg Schedule, Triple H Discusses NXT's Future and More WWE Rumors, News

Goldberg Schedule, Triple H Discusses NXT's Future and More WWE Rumors, NewsAugust 9, 2019
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.
Goldberg Extending WWE Career
When Goldberg steps into the ring against Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam on Sunday, it likely won't be his final match in WWE.
Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t NoDQ.com's Aaron Rift), WWE's plan for Goldberg is "to make him like Bruno Sammartino at the end of Sammartino's career where Goldberg will wrestle a couple of grudge matches per year."
It wasn't a complete surprise to see Goldberg return to WWE following his disappointing match with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June. The former WWE world heavyweight champion tweeted his unhappiness with how that bout played out:
Bill Goldberg @Goldberg
Knocked myself out and thought I could finish.... love my fans.....but let u down. Everyone else that found “pleasure” ..... hope ur happy
Bill Goldberg @Goldberg
The only thing I need to accomplish is to erase the feeling I have from my last performance 🤬 https://t.co/2HH1Ax2cDO
As WWE continues to promote future superstars it can build around, using a legend like Goldberg on a few big shows each year is going to help attract more attention from fans.
As long as Goldberg, who will turn 53 in December, is able to keep working the types of matches he specializes in—typically short with a lot of hard hitting—everyone wins by keeping him around the promotion.
Triple H Addresses NXT's Potential Move to FS1
With AEW preparing to launch its weekly television show on Oct. 2, there is growing speculation that WWE wants to move NXT to FS1 to serve as counter-programming.
During Wednesday's conference call with reporters (via SEScoops.com's Ian Carey), Triple H addressed the possibility of NXT making the switch from the WWE Network to television:
"Is (going to FOX/FS1) an opportunity? Absolutely. You see that with today when I was on FS1 and we announced the (studio show). It'll be a recap show where they analyze different shows: Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. They'll discuss all those shows. A cross between UFC Tonight and Talking Dead. They really want NXT to be a big piece of that, which shows you the interest level."
Per Meltzer (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc.), the plan is for NXT to air live each Wednesday for two hours on FS1 starting in October, when WWE's contract with Fox starts.
NXT has been one of the WWE Network's flagship shows since it launched in 2014. Its current format is as a one-hour show, but the expanded format will allow it to go head-to-head with AEW's program.
Given the popularity of NXT Takeover events, as well as the deep roster of talent in the promotion, everything about this move makes sense.
An expanded show will allow Triple H and the NXT creative team to flex their muscles by showcasing their superstars in longer matches. It also allows the promotion more time each week to develop storylines leading up to Takeover shows.
Rusev and Lana Reportedly Unsure of WWE Future
Having mostly been absent from WWE television since WrestleMania 35, Rusev and Lana are reportedly unsure if they are going to remain with the company.
Per Pro Sports Extra's Brad Shepard, the Bulgarian Brute and Ravishing Russian are "currently weighing their options" and may not re-sign with WWE when their contracts expire.
Meltzer reported in June (h/t Middleton) that Rusev had been off television because he asked the company for time off.
Rusev and Lana have been vocal about being frustrated with their position in WWE.
The couple appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast in February (h/t Pro Wrestling Sheet's Norm Quarrinton), and Rusev explained why his brief United States title run made him unhappy:
"It meant a lot, it always does because it was the first championship I ever won. It kinda hurts me because nobody cares about it. It feels like I'm the only one who cares about that title, and I wanted to make it bigger. I wanted to make it what it was when I wrestled John Cena for it, but it seems like every time somebody else has it nothing happens. Now I've lost it I know the title is probably gonna get lost again, and I'm gonna get lost probably too."
Per Meltzer (h/t Middleton), Rusev's contract is set to expire soon. WWE usually has the option of rolling over a performer's deals until they fulfill their total number of dates, so he may have to return for a brief run to finish up and become a free agent.
Rusev's last appearance came at Super ShowDown in June when he was one of the 51 participants in the Battle Royal. Lana was an entrant in the women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.
Ranking Y2J's 10 Best Moments 20 Years After Debut