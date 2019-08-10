Projecting Top Surprises, Most Shocking Moments of WWE SummerSlam 2019 Card

Projecting Top Surprises, Most Shocking Moments of WWE SummerSlam 2019 CardAugust 10, 2019
WWE's biggest show of the summer is set to take place Sunday, and it's inevitable that SummerSlam 2019 is going to provide some shocking, and also unforgettable, moments.
The show has a rich history when it comes to big, career-defining matches and outcomes, and this year's event will likely be no different.
WWE has put together a compelling card, with plenty of matches offering intrigue, as well as the prospect of a surprise or two along the way.
Here's a look at some of the bouts that could provide not only the biggest surprises but some standout moments during the pay-per-view.
Kevin Owens Steals the Show
Shane McMahon's reign of terror should end Sunday after a long wait for WWE fans.
McMahon has taken up too much time on TV in recent months, but a credible and realistic contender to finally rid WWE of Shane has emerged from the pack.
That man is Kevin Owens.
He is set to take on McMahon in a match with the added stipulation that if he loses, he must quit WWE. Don't bank on that happening.
Instead, expect Owens to back up his impressive start to life as a babyface with not only a strong performance but also a victory that could easily see him as the top good guy in WWE before the year is out.
Sasha Banks Returns with a Bang
Sasha Banks has been absent from TV since WrestleMania 35.
That night, she and Bayley lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and though it's not been for storyline reasons why Sasha has been off television, WWE could well make it out to be that way if she does return Sunday.
There are various reports suggesting Banks' return is imminent, including this one on Twitter from Gorilla Position. So what better way to have her come back than at a big show like SummerSlam?
Bayley's reign with the SmackDown Women's Championship has been fairly forgettable. And with her and Banks never getting the chance to win back the tag titles they lost at 'Mania, perhaps Sasha's return to TV could involve her taking down Bayley.
She could cost Bayley the title in her match against Ember Moon or she could immediately enter a title feud of her own by attacking the champion after she retains. Either way, Banks vs. Bayley would be something for fans to invest in.
Brock Lesnar Squashes Seth Rollins
There is an interesting dynamic developing with Seth Rollins' character as SummerSlam looms large.
By the logic of his recent booking, the prospect of Rollins reclaiming the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar seems slim at best.
Furthermore, WWE doesn't hand Lesnar losses all too often, and having him drop the belt almost immediately after winning it makes little creative sense.
So WWE has to do something shocking for this match to be appealing. The best option? Have Brock squash Seth in short order.
Rollins is in an interesting place. He appeared almost accepting of the fact that he's inferior to Brock on Monday's Raw, which was in stark contrast to his attitude pre-WrestleMania. Having him take a heavy defeat would add another layer of intrigue to where Seth goes from here.
It could even lead to an interesting few months for him, even if that's without the Universal Championship.
Kofi Kingston's Title Reign Comes to an End
It's been a great few months for Kofi Kingston while holding the WWE Championship.
Any fears that Kingston's fantastic rise to the top of the company would lead to an underwhelming run as champion have proved to be unfounded.
However, his time with the title could well come to an end Sunday.
Kingston faces an old adversary in Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The two have had some impressive tussles in the past, including an infamous rivalry around a decade ago.
And there's the potential to do that all over again this summer and beyond. But realistically, Orton has to win the title for that to happen. Seeing Kofi's attempts to bounce back against an old foe in his bid to reclaim the title would make for great TV.