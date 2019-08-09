Neymar's Father Coy on PSG Star's Possible Transfer; Talks 2019 Injury Problems

Neymar's Father Coy on PSG Star's Possible Transfer; Talks 2019 Injury ProblemsAugust 9, 2019
Neymar's father has said the Paris Saint-Germain star is focused on getting back to full fitness amid continued speculation linking him with a move to La Liga.
Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with Neymar, and the PSG man is said to be ready to leave the Spanish capital after two seasons.
When asked about his son's future and a possible switch back to Spain, Neymar Sr. was coy, per Eduardo Cornago of AS: "He'll be happy once he starts enjoying his football again."
According to Cornago, Neymar Sr. "didn't want to be too specific about where he thinks his son might end up" come the end of the summer transfer window.
Per Marca's Jose Luis Calderon, Real Madrid are said to have given up hope of landing Paul Pogba from Manchester United before the market closes and have decided to turn their attention to the Brazil star.
Barcelona have been linked with a move for their ex-forward throughout the window, and according to stories in Spain, bringing him back to the Camp Nou remains a priority:
Eleven Sports @ElevenSports_UK
| 📅 | 'Neymar: Barca's Priority' The Brazilian striker has set the 20th of August as the deadline for Real Madrid & Barcelona to sign him. If not, he will look for another destination as he wants to leave PSG. https://t.co/I3wHO2sXTT
Spanish football journalist Andy West detailed a possible situation that may see Neymar make a move to Madrid:
Andy West @andywest01
PSG want to get rid of Neymar. Real Madrid want to get rid of Bale, James and Mariano. PSG and Real Madrid would both love to stitch up Barça. 🤔
Overall, 2019 has been a year to forget for Neymar. Injuries meant he sat out PSG's crucial run-in—including both legs of their UEFA Champions League last-16 loss to Manchester United—as well as the Copa America for Brazil.
The player's father thinks the issues the player has endured in 2019 will only help round Neymar as a person:
"Because of an injury, my son's spent a while without playing football and he's been out of action since June, but during that time he has developed internal strength to help him overcome his problems.
" [...] Life and football have taught him how to be a stronger person during moments of difficulty. He'll be back out on the field of play soon."
While Neymar has struggled for fitness during his time at PSG, he has made a positive impression when on the field.
The team's Ligue 1 record was better with him in the side in 2018-19:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
PSG with and without Neymar starting in Ligue 1 last season For more player stats -- https://t.co/2OX26dM7o5 https://t.co/Y4gYFCd9jt
If Madrid and Barcelona battle for Neymar in the final days of the window, there are likely to be fireworks.
Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid doesn't think the transfer would make sense for Los Blancos:
Lucas Navarrete @LucasNavarreteM
Signing Neymar doesn't make any sense for a club which considered Pogba a priority. Great player, but do the pros outweigh the cons here? I think not. https://t.co/NCIkigATrd
Barcelona are also well stocked with attacking talent. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both excelled last season, while Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid adds further variety to the options available to Ernesto Valverde.
Even so, both clubs may view this summer as a unique opportunity to land a proven world-class footballer to their squad. Regardless of the struggles Neymar has endured in 2019, he can improve almost any team in the game.
