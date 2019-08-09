Neymar's Father Coy on PSG Star's Possible Transfer; Talks 2019 Injury Problems

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Neymar's father has said the Paris Saint-Germain star is focused on getting back to full fitness amid continued speculation linking him with a move to La Liga.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been linked with Neymar, and the PSG man is said to be ready to leave the Spanish capital after two seasons.

When asked about his son's future and a possible switch back to Spain, Neymar Sr. was coy, per Eduardo Cornago of AS: "He'll be happy once he starts enjoying his football again."

According to Cornago, Neymar Sr. "didn't want to be too specific about where he thinks his son might end up" come the end of the summer transfer window.

Per Marca's Jose Luis Calderon, Real Madrid are said to have given up hope of landing Paul Pogba from Manchester United before the market closes and have decided to turn their attention to the Brazil star.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for their ex-forward throughout the window, and according to stories in Spain, bringing him back to the Camp Nou remains a priority:

Spanish football journalist Andy West detailed a possible situation that may see Neymar make a move to Madrid:

Overall, 2019 has been a year to forget for Neymar. Injuries meant he sat out PSG's crucial run-in—including both legs of their UEFA Champions League last-16 loss to Manchester United—as well as the Copa America for Brazil.

The player's father thinks the issues the player has endured in 2019 will only help round Neymar as a person:

"Because of an injury, my son's spent a while without playing football and he's been out of action since June, but during that time he has developed internal strength to help him overcome his problems.

" [...] Life and football have taught him how to be a stronger person during moments of difficulty. He'll be back out on the field of play soon."

While Neymar has struggled for fitness during his time at PSG, he has made a positive impression when on the field.

The team's Ligue 1 record was better with him in the side in 2018-19:

If Madrid and Barcelona battle for Neymar in the final days of the window, there are likely to be fireworks.

Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid doesn't think the transfer would make sense for Los Blancos:

Barcelona are also well stocked with attacking talent. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez both excelled last season, while Antoine Griezmann's arrival from Atletico Madrid adds further variety to the options available to Ernesto Valverde.

Even so, both clubs may view this summer as a unique opportunity to land a proven world-class footballer to their squad. Regardless of the struggles Neymar has endured in 2019, he can improve almost any team in the game.