Kyrie Is Bringing Everyone's Favorite Yellow Sponge to Nike

Kyrie Irving is bringing an iconic cartoon character to Nike, with his Kyrie Irving x SpongeBob collection.

The range will feature sneakers dedicated to everyone's favorite yellow sponge and some of his friends from Bikini Bottom.

Watch the video above for more about the release.

                         

