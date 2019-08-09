Frank Lampard Denies David Luiz Rift Rumours Following Arsenal Transfer

Frank Lampard Denies David Luiz Rift Rumours Following Arsenal TransferAugust 9, 2019
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has denied reports there was a fallout between himself and David Luiz before the defender moved to Arsenal.
The Brazil centre-back made the surprise switch across the capital on Thursday, ending his second spell with the Stamford Bridge club.
There was speculation about a rift between Lampard and Luiz ahead of the move, but Lampard has said he and the player only held "honest conversations" about the future, per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Lampard on £8m Luiz sale: "We had some honest conversations over the last week and the conclusion of that was he is gone. It is an area of the pitch where we have competition. I don't have numbers ones or twos. They have to fight for that shirt." #CFC
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Lampard on Luiz leaving: "I wish him the best, because he has been a big part of our history." He says there weren't fallouts or strikes, just honest conversations. #CFC
Reports also emerged ahead of the transfer about Luiz missing training for Chelsea, although the new Blues boss confirmed that was a decision he made when it became apparent the 32-year-old would be moving on:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Lampard on Luiz missing training: "The day David didn't train was a decision that I made because it was clear the way we were going." #CFC
Per BT Sport, although Arsenal and Chelsea are local rivals, there are a number of players who have donned the red and blue jerseys down the years:
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
The path between the Stamford Bridge and The Emirates is well-travelled.. David Luiz becomes the latest high-profile player to pull on both Arsenal and Chelsea jerseys 🔵🔴 https://t.co/3Oq9FAiDch
Given Chelsea were banned from registering new players in the current window due to a breach of FIFA regulations, they were unable to draft in a replacement for Luiz.
It means the team is set to rely on Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma as senior options, with youngster Fikayo Tomori likely to provide cover.
Although Luiz is a defender who has long divided opinion, he has been a regular starter at Arsenal in recent years. At his best, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica star is commanding, aggressive and capable of distributing the ball with precision from deep positions.
However, often lapses in concentration can let Luiz down.
Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph said he doesn't see the move working out for the player:
Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT
I can see why Arsenal have signed David Luiz. I just don't think he's a very good signing for them. Rest of their business looks v good though.
James McNicholas of The Athletic said he wasn't shocked to see the transfer go ahead due to a number of off-field links between Luiz and figures at Arsenal:
gunnerblog @gunnerblog
Think I might've said on an Arsecast months ago that David Luiz to Arsenal might be one to watch this summer. It was before he signed his new deal at Chelsea. The Edu/Kia link always made it a possibility, and Emery would like his distribution.
Lampard will now look to other options for the first game of the Premier League season when his side make the trip to Manchester United.
There's plenty of optimism around the Blues at the moment, with Lampard keen to give young players an opportunity.The team have put in some promising displays in pre-season, with the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley especially impressive.
Lampard said he expects a lot from some of the younger players:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Lampard: "I include Tomori, James and Pulisic in that." He says he expects them to deliver. #CFC
He also provided a fitness update ahead of the game, with N'Golo Kante said to be in contention:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Lampard on team news: "We have Kante fit, is he match fit? That's a question to decide right up to the end. Everyone else is fit. Willian, is fit, but again maybe too soon. Rudiger is the same." #CFC (Everyone is fit: aside from CHO, RLC and James)
If Chelsea do struggle at the back on Sunday, you sense there will be plenty who are quick to question Lampard's decision to let Luiz go so late in the window.
However, it seems clear the new manager only wants committed players in his squad at the start of his tenure. With Lampard's appointment pointing towards more of a long-term approach from Chelsea, it's difficult to disagree with the coach's assessment.
