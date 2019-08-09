Unai Emery: Some Arsenal 'Players Will Leave' Despite PL Transfer-Window Closure

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said "some players will leave" the club this summer despite the Premier League transfer window having closed on Thursday.

Emery spoke at a press conference in the buildup to Sunday's opening Premier League fixture away to Newcastle United and said more departures are to come:

"We were changing players at the last moment.

"We had with Laurent Koscielny the first captain, but just five days ago he left. Other players were coming in; we finished our market, but it is at the moment open in other countries.

"In the next 20-25 days, some players will leave. It's the reason I want to close our squad clearly."

Clubs from the top leagues in Spain, Germany and France will be allowed to buy players until September 2, while Serie A's summer window shuts on Friday, August 23. Premier League clubs can no longer buy but can sell players to other countries.

James Benge of Football.London wrote that centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny have been made available for transfer.

The Gunners recently broke their transfer record for the second year in a row to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille for £72 million—Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang previously held the record.

Arsenal moved on transfer deadline day to sign David Luiz (£8 million) and Kieran Tierney (£25 million) from Chelsea and Celtic, respectively, per BBC Sport.

Squawka praised what turned out to be a promising summer of business for the north Londoners:

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba returned to the Ligue 1 club on loan after joining Emery's side for a reported £25 million. Dani Ceballos arrived on loan from Real Madrid, while 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli will be eased into the first team after he joined from Brazilian club Ituano for £6 million.

Arsenal recouped a sizeable chunk of their summer expenditure by selling Alex Iwobi to Everton in a deal that could rise to £40 million.

The 23-year-old remains a promising talent, but sportswriter Charles Watts suggested Arsenal were getting a great deal for that figure:

Former first-team regulars Aaron Ramsey, Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Danny Welbeck and Stephan Lichtsteiner also left the club, which will have freed up significant space on the wage bill.

Arsenal youth expert Jeorge Bird said a good deal of those set to leave the club could come from the academy:

Luiz, 32, and Tierney, 22, are particularly timely signings given Arsenal's defence was the area in most need of patching up, yet it had no new first-team arrivals this summer until deadline day.

The boost in experience and dressing-room vigour that pair promise to bring to the Emirates Stadium could prove valuable in the short and long term.

Emery appears content with the squad he's assembled heading into Sunday's trip to St. James' Park, with Mustafi and Elneny reportedly up for grabs before the end of August.