Manchester City's Leroy Sane out Until 'February or March,' Says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has said he hopes Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will return in "February or March" after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield shootout win over Liverpool.

Sane came off injured in the first half of Sunday's 1-1 draw at Wembley Stadium and will undergo surgery on his right knee.

City manager Guardiola spoke at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener at West Ham United and gave an approximate timescale for his return:

"I don't know. Normally these kind of injuries, six to seven months. Hopefully in February or March he can come back with us. I didn't think he was leaving. He didn't tell me he wanted to leave, he played the pre-season and he played in the final. Unfortunately it's incredibly bad news because in three seasons we have had three ACLs. He's a young player, hopefully he will recover well. He is in the best hands possible. All the people here are going to try to help him in the tough moment because he will feel alone after a few months."

Simon Bajkowski, Richard Fay and Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News cited recent reports of Bayern Munich's strong interest in Sane, which has ended following news of his knee injury.

