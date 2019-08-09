Ranking Chris Jericho's 10 Best Wrestling Moments 20 Years After WWE Debut

1 of 11

hris Jericho has had such an enormously wild, fun, successful and momentous career that it would be irresponsible not to name a few of the unforgettable moments that failed to make the top 10.

Mr. Jericho Goes to Washington

Facing what he considered unforgivable bias and conspiracy at the hands of WCW management in 1998, Jericho took his argument to the nation's capital, where he visited the Library of Congress, among other landmarks. The segment was the first hint of the special performer and hilarious character Jericho would turn out to be.

A Shocking Punch

Chris Jericho's 2008 heel run ranks among the best in the industry's long and illustrious history. His devotion to that character was unparalleled at the time, and it showed with every passing promo, match or angle. At SummerSlam 2008, he berated a Shawn Michaels on the brink of retirement. When things turned physical, he threw a punch at HBK that the future Hall of Famer ducked...and connected with his rival's wife.

The remorseless look on his face and the gravity of the angle helped escalate the rising tensions between Jericho and Michaels, leading to a series of violent, hard-hitting battles between them.

World Champion

At Unforgiven 2008, Jericho endured a hellish beating at the hands of Michaels and, by night's end, was a bruised and battered shell of the arrogant heel who entered the arena earlier in the evening. That still did not stop him from enraging fans with one last brazen act of heeldom.

When CM Punk was unable to compete in the night's main event, a Championship Scramble match for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jericho took his place. Staying out of the way and surveying the damage inflicted on the other competitors, he created an opportunity to pick up the pieces and did just that.

Jericho sneakily entered the fray in the closing moments, made the pinfall and won the world title by doing the least amount possible. The image of a smirking Jericho clutching the title, having gotten yet another one over on Michaels and the fans, was brilliant.