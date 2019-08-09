Barcelona Players Would Want Neymar to Return to Camp Nou, Says Arthur

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Arthur has reiterated his desire to see Neymar return to the Camp Nou and said he thinks the players would want to see their former team-mate come back to the club.

Neymar, 27, left Catalonia for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, but speculation of a return has intensified once again this summer. Arthur spoke to reporters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, ahead of Barcelona's friendly against Napoli on Saturday and was quizzed about a potential Neymar reunion:

"I don't speak to him about his future because I don't want to annoy him too much. Everyone asks him about that, and I speak with him about a lot of other things. I don't know if he will come or not, but here we are. Let's see what happens. I think me, the fans, the players and the team would want him back because he's an amazing player. I really like playing with him for Brazil and I hope I can enjoy [playing with him] here, too."

Former Gremio anchor Arthur joined Barca on a six-year contract last summer and missed the opportunity to line up alongside his international team-mate at the Camp Nou.

David Salinas of Sport wrote Real Madrid remain interested in signing Neymar—who had a trial at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005—though Barca want him to rule out that move and come back to Catalonia.

Club veteran Gerard Pique also recently told the media he has private conversations with Neymar but said it's up to the PSG forward if he wants to rejoin the Blaugrana, via Goal:

Arthur, 22, made his Brazil debut in 2018—eight years after Neymar—but has already earned 15 caps for the senior side under head coach Tite.

He made 44 appearances under Ernesto Valverde during his first season at Barcelona, showing signs of encouragement that he could become a long-term fixture in their lineup.

Neymar—who is contracted in Paris until the summer of 2022—was a sensation in La Liga but joined PSG in a bid to get out from under Lionel Messi's shadow and establish his own legacy.

BT Sport recently shared highlights of the thriving partnership he shared with Messi and Luis Suarez (UK only):

Neymar is alleged to have been disgruntled for much of his stay at the Parc des Princes. Though PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said "nobody forced him to sign" with the club in June.

The main problem for PSG is finding a suitor willing to go as close as possible to the €222 million they paid to sign the player two years ago.

Sky Sports News recently discussed the rocky situation in Paris:

Arthur and Pique aren't the only Barcelona players to promote Neymar's potential return to the club, but the finances of a potential deal and the work required to keep all parties happy make it extremely complex.

La Liga's transfer window closes on September 2, but time isn't the only factor working against Barcelona in their efforts to bring the former favourite back to the Camp Nou.