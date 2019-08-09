Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United Transfers, Paul Pogba, Alexis Futures

David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday suggested transfer funds will be available in January, adding he's happy with the "fantastic" Paul Pogba and that he expects Alexis Sanchez to remain at the club this season.

Solskjaer spoke to the media ahead of his side's Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Chelsea on Sunday. The English transfer window closed on Thursday, but Solskjaer suggested more business could be done in the winter, per Marca's Chris Winterburn:

Most of Europe's major leagues won't see their transfer windows close until the end of August or beginning of September. English clubs can no longer register new players but are free to sell.

Solskjaer couldn't rule out more departures in the next few weeks, per ESPN's Rob Dawson:

The Red Devils sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on Thursday despite the fact that they would be unable to recruit a replacement in time, though 17-year-old Mason Greenwood looks set to benefit.

Greenwood made his Premier League debut towards the end of the previous campaign and scored twice in pre-season . Rather than recruit a new player, Solskjaer suggested the teenager can help provide goals following Lukaku's Old Trafford exit:

"Towards the end of last season we didn't score a lot of goals. And you do have players you think will make an impact. And Mason Greenwood's pathway would have been a lot more difficult, of course, if we had another forward there.

"So, for me, I believe Mason is going to be playing and involved a lot and when he is he'll score goals."

Marcus Rashford will likely be granted the main striking slot in Solskjaer's setup, although the manager also has big plans for Anthony Martial:

The Norwegian added he has a "great feeling of relief" now the transfer window is closed and revealed his delight with United's three signings: Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

It's likely speculation will continue to follow Pogba despite the Premier League transfer window's closure, but Solskjaer suggested there are no problems with the player:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner sparked concern at United when he said he felt it was a "good time for a new challenge" in June, though Solskjaer appeared assured of the midfielder's future at the club.

Sanchez, who did not play during pre-season following his appearance for Chile at the Copa America, has also been linked with an Old Trafford departure. However, Solskjaer sees him staying at the club, per football writer Rich Fay:

United host Chelsea on Sunday and will be hoping to improve upon the 1-1 draw they were held to when the teams clashed at Old Trafford in April.