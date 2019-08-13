Lasting Takeaways from WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

By no means can WWE give Kevin Owens the Stone Cold Stunner, put him in a feud with a McMahon and call it a day in creating the next Steve Austin, but SummerSlam showed that he has what it takes to be a great babyface.

Owens has been a heel since his debut pay-per-view in NXT, outside of that small test run when he returned to SmackDown earlier this year and quickly turned heel yet again.

Thankfully, WWE decided to give the babyface run another shot, and if this had flopped, it would have been disastrous. Instead, it was one of the most properly booked segments of the night, and he looked like a star.

He has enough edge and attitude to be cool, while not being too villainous that it's hard to root for him. That is why the crowd applauded his low-blow, rather than treating that like another heel turn.

The feud with Shane McMahon has to end before it gets too repetitive, but so long as Owens is paired with someone who can play off his passion and be a good foil, he should be more than fine in this new role and a major player going forward.