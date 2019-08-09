Raiders' Antonio Brown Reportedly Threatens Retirement over Helmet Grievance

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 9, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown speaks to reporters after an official team activity at the NFL football team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has threatened to retire unless he's allowed to wear his old helmet, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The reporter explained the helmet dilemma:

"The helmet that Brown is comfortable in and has worn throughout his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers --believed to be the Schutt Air Advantage helmet, which the company has discontinued making -- is no longer certified by the National Operating Committee for Standards and Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE). 

"The NFL has a policy of not allowing players to wear helmets that are not certified by NOCSAE. NOCSAE's rule has been that no helmets older than 10 years can be worn."

Brown reportedly filed a grievance against the NFL on Friday and held a two-hour conference call with league officials on the matter.             

Per Schefter, Brown's concern with the new helmet is that it "protrudes out and interferes with his vision as he tries to catch the football."

The 31-year-old's Raiders career has not started as planned after an offseason trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He suffered extreme frostbite on his feet after reportedly failing to wear proper footwear in a cryotherapy chamber and has been hindered on the practice field.

                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

