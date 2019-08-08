Watch Highlights of Giants' Daniel Jones' Perfect 1st Drive vs. Jets

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter during a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Daniel Jones' career couldn't have gotten off to a much better start.  

The New York Giants' rookie quarterback was a perfect 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler on his first drive.

He also hit Cody Latimer down the field for a 31-yard strike:

Eli Manning has already been named the starter for the upcoming season, but Jones at least looked like a player capable of making it a competition this summer. 

At the very least, he made some of the pundits who questioned why the Giants used the No. 6 overall pick on him in this year's draft re-think those takes:

Granted, it's one preseason drive. It's too early to suggest Jones will win the starting job this season or become a franchise quarterback. 

But it was a good start. That counts for something in the NFL

