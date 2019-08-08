Watch Highlights of Giants' Daniel Jones' Perfect 1st Drive vs. Jets

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Daniel Jones' career couldn't have gotten off to a much better start.

The New York Giants' rookie quarterback was a perfect 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler on his first drive.

He also hit Cody Latimer down the field for a 31-yard strike:

Eli Manning has already been named the starter for the upcoming season, but Jones at least looked like a player capable of making it a competition this summer.

At the very least, he made some of the pundits who questioned why the Giants used the No. 6 overall pick on him in this year's draft re-think those takes:

Granted, it's one preseason drive. It's too early to suggest Jones will win the starting job this season or become a franchise quarterback.

But it was a good start. That counts for something in the NFL.