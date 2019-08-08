Watch Highlights of Giants' Daniel Jones' Perfect 1st Drive vs. Jets

Watch Highlights of Giants' Daniel Jones' Perfect 1st Drive vs. JetsAugust 9, 2019
Daniel Jones' career couldn't have gotten off to a much better start.
The New York Giants' rookie quarterback was a perfect 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler on his first drive.
He also hit Cody Latimer down the field for a 31-yard strike:
Eli Manning has already been named the starter for the upcoming season, but Jones at least looked like a player capable of making it a competition this summer.
At the very least, he made some of the pundits who questioned why the Giants used the No. 6 overall pick on him in this year's draft re-think those takes:
Bucky Brooks @BuckyBrooks
I see you, Daniel Jones.. Way to come out and hush the skeptics with a solid drive. Yes. It’s preseason but we’ve seen some rookie QBs struggle in these exhibitions..
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
But really. Daniel Jones looked good. And good for him. Kid took a lot of hate. Bet many of those folks are quiet now.
Mina Kimes @minakimes
niiiiiice drive from DJ—didn’t face much pressure but he looked sharp + quick release
Granted, it's one preseason drive. It's too early to suggest Jones will win the starting job this season or become a franchise quarterback.
But it was a good start. That counts for something in the NFL.
