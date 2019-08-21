Dog-Day Trades for Bradley Beal, CP3 and NBA Stars Who Could Be on the Move

3 of 5

Portland Trailblazers receive: Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Hassan Whiteside

Can it be that simple?

The Cavaliers won't earn anything of substance back for Kevin Love, who has one of the NBA's most immovable contracts at four years, $120 million. Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor reported in July that the Cavs will require both young assets and draft picks to even consider moving the 30-year-old, but their blatant leverage play will fall flat.

The miles on Love's body have taken their toll. On an expiring deal, Love would earn plenty of attention. But as it stands, the best the Cavaliers can hope to recoup is cap space.

Enter Hassan Whiteside (and more importantly, his $27.1 million expiring contract). He'd be worth a look alongside the likes of Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman, who should present plenty of rebounding opportunities.

From Portland's perspective, Love is still useful. In 2018-19, he played only 22 games but finished with 22.5 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per 36 minutes. He did shoot just 36.1 percent from three-point range, his least effective rate in three years, but his would-be predecessor in Portland, Al-Farouq Aminu, only met or exceeded that number twice in his four years with the team.

Love would be an immediate upgrade in the Trail Blazers' system and wouldn't have to carry the offensive load thanks to Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

Portland could consider Love an all-in move during a time of sudden parity out West should the team's medical staff approve of the swap after he had toe and shoulder trouble last year. But again: not if Cleveland is stubborn and asks for promising young prospects or picks.

Charlotte Hornets receive: Kevin Love

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Nicolas Batum

If Plan A for Cleveland is youngsters and draft assets, and Plan B is a significant expiring deal, then taking on a slightly more palatable contract is Plan C—and the only option left.

Swapping bad money for bad money is rarely advised, but the Cavs would have reason to consider it. The immediate cap relief of a few million bucks doesn't move the needle, but Batum's money comes off the books in 2021 (assuming he exercises his 2020-21 player option), two years earlier than Love's.

The Hornets also have reason to consider bringing on bad money. The team wouldn't gain cap relief from losing Batum's two years and $52.7 million, but it clears up a position already deep with developing talent in Malik Monk and Miles Bridges and replenishes some of the star power lost over the summer when Kemba Walker left for Boston.

With Love on board, the Hornets could be a fringe playoff team. He has to be in tip-top shape and find a way to combine his Alpha Wolf Minnesota production (or something resembling that of a No. 1 option) with his winning experience in Cleveland—but the East is still figuring itself out in a post-LeBron and now post-Kawhi world.

With Love leading the way, as well as what could be immediate impact from Terry Rozier, a roster filled out with Rozier, Monk, Bridges, Love and Cody Zeller could be enough to challenge for that fringe status.