Ryan Sessegnon Signs with Tottenham, Leaves Fulham Ahead of Transfer Deadline

Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the capture of Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon on Thursday.

The exciting 19-year-old is considered one of English football's hottest prospects, and he will now join up with Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

The club welcomed the player to Spurs:

Per the announcement, Sessegnon has agreed a six-year deal with the north London club after making 35 Premier League appearances for Fulham last term.

The teenager was the first player from outside of the top division to be nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2017-18.

Sessegnon has spent much of his short career at left-back, but the progressive nature of his game has seen him feature up the field in the attack. He is expected to develop as a forward.

The player finished joint-top scorer on three goals at the 2017 European Under-19 Championship, with England winning the tournament for the first time.

Expectations were high for Sessegnon last term, and with Fulham breaking the bank on signings, the winger was expected to shine.

However, the prodigy only found the back of the net twice during the Premier League campaign, providing six assists. Fulham were relegated after a poor season, but Sessegnon is still young and expected to have a successful career.