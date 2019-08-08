Texas SG Andrew Jones Cleared for Basketball Activities After Leukemia Treatment

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2019

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 16: Andrew Jones #1 of the Texas Longhorns trots up court against the Citadel Bulldogs at the Frank Erwin Center on November 16, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Covatta/Getty Images)
Chris Covatta/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart said shooting guard Andrew Jones has been cleared for all basketball activities, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports:

Jones, who will be a senior this season, was diagnosed with leukemia in Jan. 2018. 

Jones was emerging as a legitimate prospect before his diagnosis. During his freshman year, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from three.

In 11 games during his sophomore campaign he made a clear jump, posting 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and two assists, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 46.3 percent from the field. 

He returned to action in November, and received quite the response after scoring his first points:

"It's great to see Andrew out on the court," Smart said at the time, per Jace Evans of USA Today. "I loved the way the crowd and everyone in the building reacted to him going in the game."

It isn't surprising Jones is back with the Longhorns—he made it clear in November that a full return to the court, however difficult, was always his goal.

"Only the strong survive, and that's been something that I've lived by these last couple months," he said in November, per ESPN. "It's a choice whether if you want to just continue to go on and fight through adversity, or you can just sit there and let it take over you. Most people don't have the mental strength or even just the drive to want to do it, but anything is possible. Through the grace of God, anything is possible."

