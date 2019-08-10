Match Card, Potential Spoilers, Picks and More for WWE SummerSlam 2019

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

As the excitement level for the 2019 edition of SummerSlam reaches a fever pitch, wrestling fans are on the lookout for potential swerves and rumors that could come to fruition.

With multiple matches that could see interference or convoluted finishes, Sunday's pay-per-view will keep the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats throughout the event.

Here is the full SummerSlam match card, predicted winners for every announced match and the potential spoilers for WWE's second-largest show of the year.

Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Ember Moon

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Oney Lorcan

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Dolph Ziggler vs. Goldberg

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

*Predicted winners italicized.

WWE Adding Roman Reigns vs. Buddy Murphy?

Roman Reigns is involved in one of the biggest storylines in WWE this year, but he doesn't have a match at SummerSlam.

According to WrestleVotes, the company could be adding a singles match between Reigns and Buddy Murphy after their altercation on SmackDown.

The original plan was reportedly for Reigns to fight Daniel Bryan in a singles match, but that booking was abandoned in order to let the storyline play out, according to PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc). The report also said Reigns could team with Samoa Joe eventually to take on Bryan and Rowan.

Regardless of where the Reigns' storyline goes moving forward, he should have a segment at SummerSlam that furthers the program and builds excitement for the Raw after SummerSlam.

Lashley Not at SummerSlam?

For wrestling fans who have been wondering where Bobby Lashley has been and whether he will show up to SummerSlam, Ryan Satin from Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that he underwent surgery on his elbow.

The report said Lashley had bone spurs removed from his elbow, and he has an estimated return date sometime in November. If this timetable is correct, there is no chance he makes an appearance Sunday at SummerSlam.

Other top Superstars such as Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Rey Mysterio and the entire tag team divisions from Raw and Smackdown are not on the SummerSlam card, which leaves plenty of opportunities for interference and collusion.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).