Kieran Tierney Completes Transfer to Arsenal from Celtic Ahead of Deadline

Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Arsenal announced the signing of Celtic defender Kieran Tierney on Thursday before the conclusion of the Premier League's summer transfer window.



The Gunners welcomed the player to the club on their official Twitter account:

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the most promising left-backs in Europe, and he will now get the chance to test himself in the Premier League.

Per the club's official website, Arsenal manager Unai Emery said: "We’re delighted Kieran is joining us. He’s a very talented player who will continue to improve. He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group."

Tierney made his debut for the Glasgow giants in 2015 and made 170 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish Premiership champions.

The Isle of Man-born talent can play on either flank and has featured at centre-back for Scotland, giving Arsenal additional flexibility in defence.

However, he's primarily expected to compete with Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac for the left-back position in Unai Emery's team.

The Arsenal squad is looking much-improved heading into the new campaign, and the new signings will be expected to make an immediate impact.

Nicolas Pepe joined from Lille for a club-record fee, and he will add a goalscoring threat to the forward line from the right-wing. Dani Ceballos also arrived at Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

Arsenal are also expected to complete the £8 million signing of Chelsea centre-back David Luiz before the transfer window closes, according to BBC Sport.

