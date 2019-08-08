Report: Tottenham 'Very Close' to Paulo Dybala Deal Amid Deadline-Day Rumours

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly "very close" to completing the transfer of Paulo Dybala from Juventus.

Speculation intensified in the buildup to Thursday's transfer deadline for English clubs that Spurs would move for the Argentina international. According to football journalist David Ornstein, the deal is now not far off being completed:

It was reported by Sky In Italy (h/t Sky Sports) on Wednesday that Spurs have agreed a £64.4 million fee with the Italian champions for the attacker.

Tottenham have already completed the signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in the current window and appear set for a busy day on Thursday. In addition to Dybala, they are said to be closing in on the signings of Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis and Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Spurs have made an offer of £55 million for Lo Celso, having managed to negotiate Betis down from their £60 million valuation. In the same report, it's said Tottenham will pay £20 million for Sessegnon and will send Josh Onomah to Fulham on a season-long loan.

Dybala is the acquisition that would excite Spurs fans the most, though, as he has been one of the best forwards in Serie A for many years.

Last season, his form appeared to stall, as he was unable to find the net as frequently in the Italian top flight:

Still, there's no doubt Dybala is a major talent, and Spurs supporters will be hoping a move to north London can be a catalyst for him moving on to the next level.

So often since his switch to Juventus four years ago, there have been signs of Dybala making the step towards becoming a world-class footballer. However, he has never found the consistency needed to be considered in that bracket.

The forward has all the natural gifts to be one of the best in the game. This is what he is capable of producing on the biggest stage:

Dybala is a natural with the ball at his feet. He can dribble, create and score goals with ease when on form.

With that in mind, some Juventus supporters may be unhappy to see Dybala go. His potential departure would cap off what has been a strange summer of outgoing players for the Italian champions:

For Spurs, a frantic final day of the window appears to be on the cards. The acquisitions of Dybala, Lo Celso and Sessegnon would add further dimensions to what is already an outstanding attack.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has developed a reputation for helping players enhance their game. If he can work with Dybala on the training pitch and help improve his consistency, then Tottenham would have one of the most exciting players in European football on their books.