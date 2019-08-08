Brazil's Gabriel Jesus Banned from International Football for 2 Months

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus has been banned from international football for two months by CONMEBOL after his furious reaction to being sent off in the 2019 Copa America final in July.

Per Dejan Kalinic of Goal, the South American governing body issued a statement that said the forward "is suspended to play official and friendly matches with his national team in that period of time." He has also been fined $30,000 (£24,648).

He has seven days to appeal, but assuming the ban remains, Jesus will miss Brazil's friendlies against Colombia and Peru in September.

The Manchester City star set up Everton for Brazil's opener and scored the second in first-half stoppage time as the Selecao beat Peru 3-1 at the Maracana to win the Copa America for the first time since 2007.

However, Jesus was then sent off 20 minutes from time for a second yellow card after a challenge on Carlos Zambrano.

He left the pitch enraged, punching the dugout and pushing the VAR monitor before sobbing on the steps of the famous stadium in Rio de Janeiro:

At the time, the game was on a knife edge, as Jesus' goal had only put Brazil 2-1 ahead after Paolo Guerrero netted for Peru from the penalty spot in the 44th minute.

Richarlison eventually scored Brazil's third to put the game to bed in the 90th minute, likely to Jesus' huge relief.

It was the 22-year-old's first piece of major silverware with Brazil's senior side, and he played a key role in the victory despite his sending off.

The ban will have no impact on his club appearances, and it could benefit City as Jesus will have two weeks off at the beginning of September.

Pep Guardiola's Sky Blues start the defence of their Premier League title when they visit West Ham United on Saturday.