Jon Moxley Reveals If AEW Contract Still Allows Him to Wrestle with New Japan

Jon Moxley's deal with All Elite Wrestling won't preclude him from returning to New Japan Pro-Wrestling after G1 Climax 29.

"Fortunately, there is no problem in fighting in New Japan while belonging to an American organization [AEW]," Moxley said in an interview with Nikkan Sports (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News). "In the future, I can always show up in Japan and play games."

His AEW contract does appear, however, to preclude him from making any appearances in the U.S. for a different promotion. This year's G1 tournament opened in Dallas, and Moxley was conspicuously absent on the show.

Moving the opening night of the G1 out of Japan was evidence of NJPW's attempts to gain a larger foothold in the United States. Because of that, Moxley's dual allegiances with NJPW and AEW could become a slightly larger issue in the future.

For the most part, there shouldn't be a lot of overlap, which is good news for both Moxley and wrestling fans.

Moxley made no secret of his backstage issues with WWE toward the end of his run with the company, expressing frustration with the level of influence Vince McMahon exerted over his on-screen character.

Now, he gets to enjoy a level of freedom he hasn't experienced in years. In turn, fans can see the version of Moxley they embraced when he wrestled on the independent circuit prior to his WWE move.

WWE might have a near-monopoly on professional wrestling in the U.S. at the moment, but Moxley shows how stars can have a bright future in the ring by leaving the company behind.