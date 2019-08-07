Updated WWE SummerSlam 2019 Match Card After Go-Home Raw, SmackDown

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Following SmackDown Live on Tuesday night, Sunday's card for SummerSlam appears set.

WWE has made a habit of stuffing as many matches into an event as possible, especially for big shows such as SummerSlam. Last year's edition included 13 matches between the pre-show and main pay-per-view.

The promotion is trimming things back slightly, with 10 bouts listed on WWE.com:

Drew Gulak vs. Oney Lorcan (Cruiserweight Championship)

Goldberg vs. Dolph Ziggler

Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (United States Championship)

Finn Balor vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

Bayley vs. Ember Moon (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Natalya (Raw Women's Championship, submission match )

) Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)

For the most part, the biggest SummerSlam clashes have been clear for weeks. WWE made a notable addition Monday on Raw.

Dolph Ziggler has been feuding with The Miz and Shawn Michaels over the last month, seemingly laying the groundwork for another entry in their longtime rivalry. Instead, Goldberg showed up and signed a contract for Sunday's event in Toronto.

WWE also made a slight tweak to Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship defense against Natalya. They're facing off in a submission match, meaning neither wrestler can win by pinfall or disqualification.

Although the SummerSlam card is essentially done, one question still looms: Where does Roman Reigns figure into the show?

Buddy Murphy revealed at the end of SmackDown that Rowan was apparently behind the backstage attack on Reigns last week and the attempted hit-and-run on Raw.

However, Daniel Bryan covered for his tag team partner and questioned the validity of Murphy's claim.

Perhaps Murphy was purposefully throwing Reigns off the scent, which would make sense given how little time has been devoted to the storyline so far. Right as the intrigue started to seriously grow, Rowan was identified as the alleged culprit. There was almost no meaningful payoff if that's truly the end of it.

Considering he's one of the company's biggest stars, Reigns will almost certainly have some sort of presence at SummerSlam. It seems unlikely he'd wrestle in an unscheduled match, so maybe the "who attacked Roman?" aspect is only starting to get interesting.